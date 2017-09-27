Police investigating carjacking at apartment complex in Glastonbury

Police are investigating a carjacking at an apartment complex in Glastonbury early Wednesday morning.

The robbery was reported at The Tannery apartments, which is located at 917 New London Tpke., around midnight.

The victim told police that he was sitting his white 2013 Mercedes GK350 when he was approached by "a black male in his 20s.” He told police that the suspect “opened his vehicle door and pointed a handgun at him.”

The suspect “ordered” the man out of his Mercedes, according to police. The Mercedes then fled northbound on New London Turnpike.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Glastonbury Police Department Investigations Unit at 860-633-8301.

