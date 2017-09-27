Service restored to Shoreline East - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Service restored to Shoreline East

Service for Shoreline East was "suspended indefinitely" in both directions from New London to New Haven. (WFSB) Service for Shoreline East was "suspended indefinitely" in both directions from New London to New Haven. (WFSB)
NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) -

Service for Shoreline East was suspended for hours on Wednesday after a tree fell onto wires.

Officials said service was shut down in both directions of Shoreline East from New London to New Haven, according to Connecticut Department of Transportation officials. 

DOT officials said a tree came down on overhead catenary wires in the area of Guilford. There was a minor fire due to the fallen tree, DOT officials added. 

Service for Shoreline East was restored around 1 p.m. 

Amtrak, which shares the lines with Shoreline East, assessed the incident before service restoration. 

