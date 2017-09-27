Service restored to Shoreline East

Service for Shoreline East was "suspended indefinitely" in both directions from New London to New Haven. (WFSB)

Service for Shoreline East was suspended for hours on Wednesday after a tree fell onto wires.

Officials said service was shut down in both directions of Shoreline East from New London to New Haven, according to Connecticut Department of Transportation officials.

DOT officials said a tree came down on overhead catenary wires in the area of Guilford. There was a minor fire due to the fallen tree, DOT officials added.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, SLE train service has been suspended indefinitely, updates will follow. We apologize for the inconvenience. — ShoreLineEast Alerts (@SLEalerts) September 27, 2017

Service for Shoreline East was restored around 1 p.m.

Shore Line East is now operating on or close to schedule. — ShoreLineEast Alerts (@SLEalerts) September 27, 2017

Amtrak, which shares the lines with Shoreline East, assessed the incident before service restoration.

