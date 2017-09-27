Drug dealer convicted in murder-for-hire plot

A drug trafficker from Puerto Rico has been convicted of hiring someone to kill a dealer from Connecticut he thought was skimming money from him.

Federal prosecutors say 30-year-old Hector Cardona-Diaz, of Aguas Buenas, Puerto Rico, was convicted Tuesday of conspiracy to commit murder for hire resulting in death and drug offenses.

Prosecutors say Cardona-Diaz mailed cocaine from Puerto Rico to people in Hartford and Springfield, Massachusetts, for distribution. Those people, in turn, would mail proceeds from the drug sales to Cardona-Diaz.

Authorities say Cardona-Diaz thought Jesus Silva, of Meriden, was not sending back enough money so paid another man $5,000 to kill Silva in New Britain in December 2014.

The shooter, Jesus Sierra, of Springfield, Massachusetts, previously pleaded guilty to murder.

They both await sentencing.

