Judge questions worth of slain Ellington woman's estate

The estate of a woman murdered in her own home in 2015 is worth a little more than $6 and a probate judge wants to know why.

Connie Dabate's sister, Marliese Shaw, recently filed the amount, according to documents obtained by Channel 3.

Richard Dabate, Connie Dabate's husband and suspect in her murder, was ordered to answer questions on Wednesday about the $6.42 estate.

After his wife's death, he stated in court documents that it was worth $77,000.

However, Wednesday's hearing never happened.

Richard Dabate's attorney asked for a continuance that was granted.

The next hearing was set for Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. in Vernon.

Richard Dabate, who was the executor of Connie Dabate's estate, was removed from the position after he was named as a suspect.

All of her assets had been left to Richard Dabate. Court officials said the will was finalized years beforehand.

The judge overseeing the case ordered Richard Dabate to provide a detailed account of Connie Dabate's estate. That was back in May.

He had 60 days to do it and still has yet to comply.

Richard Dabate has pleaded not guilty to a tampering with evidence charge.

He is free on a $1 million bond.

Connie Dabate was killed in Dec. 2015.

Richard Dabate was arrested after police noticed inconsistencies in his account of what happened.

