Supplies for Puerto Rico being collected in New London

In New London, a grass roots effort to collect much-needed supplies for families in Puerto Rico is underway on Jefferson Street.

“Don't turn your back on Puerto Rico,” was the bold sign planted outside 227 Jefferson St. where concerned natives of the island hope folks will donate water, batteries, baby supplies and other items.

"Everything is going to the airport. We spoke my partner Christian Pagan spoke to some people, and everything is going to the airport,” said Denny Vega, who organized the drive.

The grass roots effort will continue through Friday.

