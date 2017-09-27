Missing New Hampshire student found in Hartford - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Missing New Hampshire student found in Hartford

A missing student from New Hampshire was located in Connecticut on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said Jed Breen, who is a student at Phillips Exeter in Exeter, NH, went missing on Tuesday.

Police in Hartford said Breen was found in the area of Capital Avenue around 4 p.m.

Police said Breen was "safe, healthy and with family." 

