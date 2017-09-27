Missing New Hampshire student found in Hartford

A missing student from New Hampshire was located in Connecticut on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said Jed Breen, who is a student at Phillips Exeter in Exeter, NH, went missing on Tuesday.

Police in Hartford said Breen was found in the area of Capital Avenue around 4 p.m.

Jed Breen has been found safe. The Phillips Exeter Academy family is tremendously grateful for the community’s help and support. Thank you. — Phillips Exeter (@PhillipsExeter) September 27, 2017

Police said Breen was "safe, healthy and with family."

Missing Child from New Hampshire has been found safe in Hartford CT. He is safe, healthy and with family. — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) September 27, 2017

