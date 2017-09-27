CT woman continues to recover after hit-and-run crash

A family from Woodstock is begging for anyone with information on a hit-and-run involving their daughter to come forward.

Chelsea LaJoie is a victim of a hit-and-run crash. She has a strong message for the driver who fled the scene. (WFSB)

A 25-year-old Connecticut woman recovering after being struck by a driver who fled the scene has strong words for the suspect if she ever faces them in court.

Woodstock resident Chelsea Lajoie is recovering slowly from life-threatening injuries sustained nearly two months ago when she was struck by a truck. Lajoie said she had been left for dead on the side of a road in Killingly.

"I had no clue where I was,” Lajoie said. “I was confused and scared."

Lajoie said she will have chronic pain from the crash.

"They said within a year I would be healed, but I'm going to have a lifetime,” Lajoie said.

For weeks, Lajoie was in the intensive care unit of the University of Massachusetts Memorial Hospital in Worcester.

"I'm amazed that I'm walking right now,” Lajoie said.

"It was touch and go there in the beginning,” Chelsea's mother Patricia LaJoie said. “And to watch your kid with all these tubes and a machine breathing for her...its traumatic."

The phone call the parents got that night back in August was horrifying. Minutes earlier, Lajoie was walking at night from a friend’s house near Route 6.

The Connecticut State Police recovered evidence from the scene. That evidence suggests it was a large truck that hit Lajoie.

A piece of a truck mirror and lug nut covers from a heavy-duty truck was the evidence seized by state police.

"I don't even have words the fact that you can hit somebody and then just drive off,” LaJoie said while crying. “I hope he is regretting everything that he did."

As Lajoie continues her therapy at the Westview Healthcare Center, she has strong words for the person responsible for leaving the scene and not coming forward.

LaJoie said she “absolutely” wants to face that driver in court.

“And get justice for what he did like have him pay for everything,” LaJoie said.

As Connecticut State Police continue their investigation, LaJoie said she is hoping someone will come forward. Chelsea's doctors tell her she will recover someday, but will always have to live with the pain.

"With occupational therapy, it’s just like they really help me with my hand,” LaJoie said. “Sometimes it hurts but it’s a good hurt."

