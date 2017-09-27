Chemicals found in Stratford building prompted police investigation

Police in Stratford advised people near 800 Woodend Road to stay away from the area on Wednesday evening.

An investigation was underway around 5 p.m. in the area, after police said chemicals were found in a building.

The area was closed to traffic, but has since reopened.

Police said there is no hazard to the public.

