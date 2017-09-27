Southington teen reported missing on Wednesday - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Southington teen reported missing on Wednesday

Alina Carrasquillo (Southington Police) Alina Carrasquillo (Southington Police)
Police in Southington are looking for a missing teenager.

Alina Carrasquillo, 15, was reported missing on Wednesday.

She is 5 feet 9 inches tall and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should contact police at 860-621-0101.

