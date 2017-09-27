CT man trying to reach family in Puerto Rico

Jose Nazario is trying to reach his family in Puerto Rico (WFSB)

No contact since Hurricane Maria for one man trying to reach his family in Puerto Rico.

The country has been off the grid, and families in Connecticut are having a difficult time trying to reach loved ones.

Jose Nazario longs to say “I love you. I miss you” to his brother Raul in Puerto Rico. At 71-years-old, he was diagnosed with lung cancer six months ago.

“My brother, suffering from cancer, needs oxygen. I'm very worried, not only for my family but also a lot of good people in Puerto Rico,” Nazario said.

Nearly most of the island is still without power and water, and supplies are scarce.

Nazario says he hasn't been able to get in contact with anyone he knows in the U.S. territory since Maria.

“We feel a little frustrated. Some people don't understand that we are USA citizens. We fought for this country just like any other American since World War I, and we feel that we got left behind,” Nazario said.

Nazario is among those hoping federal lawmakers will suspend the Jones Act, which only allows U.S. ships to ferry goods to Puerto Rico.

Many believe supplies would get to Puerto Rico faster.

“I feel hopeless. The only thing I can do is pray and pray and pray some more,” Nazario said.

