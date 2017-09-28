Route 4 collision under investigation in Farmington

Part of Route 4 in Farmington was closed on Thursday morning because of a collision, according to police.

Police said it happened at the intersection of Pilgrim Path, which is just west of the Interstate 84 ramps, and Route 4.

The road between the I-84 entrance and exit ramps and Mountain Spring Road was the portion that was closed. The road reopened around 8:10 a.m.

One of the vehicles caught fire and two people were hurt.

The victims were transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause remains under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Farmington Police Department at 860-675-2400.

