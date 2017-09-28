Route 4 collision under investigation in Farmington

Part of Route 4 in Farmington was closed on Thursday morning because of a collision, according to police.
Police said it happened at the intersection of Pilgrim Path, which is just west of the Interstate 84 ramps, and Route 4.
The road between the I-84 entrance and exit ramps and Mountain Spring Road was the portion that was closed. The road reopened around 8:10 a.m.
One of the vehicles caught fire and two people were hurt.
The victims were transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause remains under investigation.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Farmington Police Department at 860-675-2400.
For real-time traffic updates, check the WFSB traffic map here.
Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public Inspection File
All content © 2018, WFSB; Hartford, CT. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.