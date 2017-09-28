Channel 3 to partner with Komen New England during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

This October marks the 32nd anniversary of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in the United States.

Channel 3 is a proud partner of Susan G. Komen New England, a non-profit organization which works “to better the lives of those facing breast cancer in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont.”

Nearly 3,000 women and men will be diagnosed with breast cancer in Connecticut each year, the organization said. By spreading awareness, Susan G. Komen has made it its goal to reduce the current number of breast cancer deaths by 50 percent in the United States by 2026.

With hope to achieve that goal, Susan G. Komen is raising increased awareness this October to metastatic breast cancer, which is breast cancer that has spread to the lungs, liver, brain or bones. About 154,000 people are living with metastatic disease in the U.S. today.

Komen New England invites you to be More Than Pink this Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

To learn more, get involved, or attend an event click here.

