Hartford patrol officer repairs busted basketball hoop

Hartford police officer Officer Finucane saw a boy's broken basketball hoop and decided to do something about it. (D/C Foley)
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -

A Hartford police officer saw a boy's broken basketball hoop and decided to do something about it.

Officer Finucane of the Hartford Police Department was patrolling when he saw the boy playing with the busted hoop, according Deputy Chief Brian Foley.

Foley posted a photo of Finucane and the boy to his Twitter feed.

In the background was a fully functional hoop, thanks to Finucane.

