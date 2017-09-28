Hartford police seek bank robbery suspect

Police said this man robbed a KeyBank on Park Street in Hartford on Thursday. (Hartford police)

Hartford police are looking for a man suspected of robbing a bank in the capital city on Thursday.

Deputy Chief Brian Foley released a couple of surveillance photos of the suspect.

The robbery happened at the KeyBank at 1700 Park St.

In the photos, the suspect looks to have a mustache and goatee and is wearing a black sweatshirt with blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hartford police at 860-757-4179.

