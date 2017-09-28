Toys put to the test by students in Orange

Children tested toys at the Goddard School in Orange on Thursday. (WFSB)

Students in Orange did some grading of their own on Thursday.

Children at the Goddard School tested out new toys as part of a unique assignment.

"These are the toys we're going to be choosing," said Kimberly Kick of the Goddard School. "Some of the toys we're going to be choosing to help us with whatever goal or standard we are working on with children."

Thursday, toys were tested by children as young as 4 years old counting them, putting them in cups and other exercises.

The school is one of 50 across the country that is testing toys.

"It's really important for us to do because we are a play-based center," Kick said. "The children learn through play. They are looking to make sure the children are engaged, that there are different sensory components to the toy they are playing with."

The kids then grade each one.

From water beds to magnetic art to special sand, they look at it all.

There's extra credit for creativity.

The top toys are posted to social media and inside the school, just in time for when mom and dad start thinking about holiday shopping.

"We want the kids smiling when they come in and smiling when they leave and this is one of the fun activities they can be engaged with," Kick said.

The toys tested on Thursday were from some of the biggest makers, including Connecticut-based Melissa and Doug.

