CT food truck workers concerned for family in Puerto Rico

For a couple of New Haven food trucks dishing up Puerto Rican favorites, it’s been a long two weeks since Hurricane Maria hit.

Channel 3 explains while they're keeping hungry customers happy, it’s not easy when thinking about loved ones back home.

Working the window at La Jaltera food truck on Thursday, Ivelisse Cruz serves up a taste of Puerto Rico. But in the weeks following Hurricane Maria, she's been having a hard time eating herself.

"Anxiety, panic attacks, I cry all the time,” Cruz said. “I don't even want to see the news anymore."

With family in Puerto Rico, Cruz she's been using an app to stay in touch with her father, brother, and cousins.

"She can't eat, the food is running low,” Cruz said. “It’s breaking my heart."

Cruz showed Channel 3 photos of what's left of her brother's home. and it’s not much.

"It’s really, really bad out there,” Cruz said.

Along Long Wharf in New Haven, they've dubbed this spot Food Truck Paradise and they're not the only ones here preoccupied with what's happening on an island paradise.

"It felt good talking to her, she told me she's fine, they have water, they don't have light, but at least they have water, they can shower, they can drink, they have food,” Christian Rivera, of New Haven, said. “They were prepared."

After more than two weeks, Christian Rivera was finally able to talk to his grandmother this morning.

Rivera stopped by Caribbean Wood Fire Pizza where the owner, a friend, serves up pies with a Puerto Rican twist, and island staples.

“Representing always got to represent our little island,” Rivera said.

An island they all wish was getting more attention and a lot more help.

45 "One of my cousins went to get gas at nine in the morning, she didn't come back until 7 at night, just to get gas,” Rivera said. “They're limited to only $20 per person, some places only 10 dollars."

"Puerto Rico is in a big crisis, we need the help,” Cruz said.

