More CT National Guard guardsmen headed to help Puerto Rico

Connecticut National Guard airmen have been deployed to Houston to help with the recovery efforts, according to an announcement from the governor.

CT National Guard headed to Houston to help those impacted by Hurricane Harvey

Additional Connecticut National Guardsmen are headed to help assist in the relief efforts for Hurricane Irma.

Additional airmen from the Connecticut National Guard are heading to Puerto Rico and St. Thomas to help with relief efforts after Hurricane Maria hit those islands.

CT National Guard headed to Puerto Rico and St. Thomas to help victims of Maria

The 103rd Airlift Wing of the Connecticut National Guard were deployed from Bradley Air National Guard Base in East Granby to Puerto Rico and St. Thomas today to help out with Hurricane Maria relief.

Connecticut's ongoing humanitarian efforts continued on Tuesday morning as more guardsmen from the Connecticut National Guard were sent to help those impacted by Hurricane Irma and Maria in Puerto Rico.

13 more guardsmen from CT National Guard sent to help Puerto Rico

Guardsmen from the Connecticut National Guard left earlier this week to help hurricane relief efforts (Connecticut National Guard)

More guardsmen from the Connecticut National Guard are heading to Puerto Rico to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

Connecticut National Guard C-130H will head to the island to help with Aerial port operations. They will assist in the planning and organizing of air transportation activities by loading and unloading of personnel and cargo, as well as the securing of aircraft.

Maj. Gen. Thad Martin, Adjutant General and Commander of the Connecticut National Guard, said they “want to help in any way we can by rapidly deploying forces that fit some of Puerto Rico's most pressing needs.”

"As the people of Puerto Rico continue to rebuild, it will become increasingly important for organized, professional teams with critical expertise to help ensure cargo gets where it is most needed,” Martin said in a statement on Thursday.

As of Sept. 22, Connecticut National Guard has been sending guardsmen to Puerto Rico. In previous missions, multiple Connecticut National Guard C-130H cargo planes have flown to Puerto Rico to drop off equipment. On Tuesday morning, a crew of 13 Guardsmen from the Connecticut National Guard left for the island.

The crews are in the southern United States in the event of follow-on missions.

In total, more than 120 Connecticut National Guardsmen have helped in hurricane relief efforts and 101 of them have helped in the Maria aftermath.

The crew will leave Bradley Air National Guard Base in East Granby on Friday morning.

