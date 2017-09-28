Homestead Avenue in Hartford closed due to potential road collapse

Work on a 14-foot deep void on a Hartford road started on Friday and will continue this weekend as the repairs are expected to take several days.

Homestead Avenue was closed on Thursday night because city officials said they were worried about the street possibly collapsing from the void. Workers from the Metropolitan District Commission said they discovered the 20-foot long and about 14-foot deep void beneath the road surface along a sewer line.

“We are taking this action as a necessary precaution, as we believe there is some risk that the void underneath the road on Homestead Avenue could have caused the road surface to collapse under the extreme weight,” interim Department of Public Works Director Reginald Freeman said in a statement on Thursday. “The city and MDC are working closely together to determine the scope of the problem and we will update the public as we learn more.”

Homestead Avenue was closed between its intersection with Albany Avenue and its intersection with Woodland Street until further notice.

Gas and electric utility crews (CNG and Eversource) were securing their pipes/lines in the area.

"MDC has prepared the water main in the area by installing valves that will allow crews to isolate a small section of the water main in the area of the sewer repair, so as to minimize any potential interruption of water service (the goal is no interruption) during the sewer repair," Kerry E. Martin, who is the assistant to the Chief Executive Officer at MDC, said in a statement on Friday. "MDC contractors continued assembling the bypass pumps and pipes that will bypass the sewage around the repair area and into a nearby manhole, so there is no interruption of sewer service. MDC’s contractor is also making a test cut in the concrete slab to prepare for removal of the concrete. Shoring materials and gravel also continue to be delivered."

Hartford officials advised the following traffic changes:

West-bound drivers on Homestead will be redirected either North or South on Woodland Street

Drivers on Albany Avenue will not be able to turn onto Homestead Avenue at all

Residents of Baltimore Street will be able to enter and exit the street from Albany Avenue because it’s a two-way street.

Kent, Adams, and Milford Streets will remain one-way streets but the Police Department will allow residents to use Homestead to enter or exit their street as needed.

"MDC outreach crews have hand-delivered construction notices and traffic maps to all business and residences in the affected area this afternoon," Martin said.

