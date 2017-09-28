Local family collecting supplies for nursing home in Puerto Rico

Two sisters are hoping to collect items to send to their mother who runs a nursing home in Puerto Rico. (WFSB)

A New Britain family is trying to help their loved ones in Puerto Rico as most of the island is still lacking electricity, water and fuel.

Channel 3 talked with two sisters are hoping to collect items to send to their mother who runs a nursing home on the island.

Isannette Santos and Neysha Tarrats-Vazquez said their mother lives in an area of Puerto Rico that took a severe hit. It's in the countryside and an hour and a half from the city of San Juan.

They have other family there that can get to her, but their looking for donations to not just help their mother, but the patients she cares for.

“I feel like I have my arms tied up and all I can do is just pray,” Tarrats-Vazquez said.

Both said they have been extremely worried about their mother, grandmother and Neysha's 12-year-old son who are living in Villalba, which is a town in the south-central part of the island.

Their mother was able to get in touch with them on Monday.

“She said we lost everything, I have nothing. I have no water, food. And it kept breaking in and out,” Santos said. “And I'm just like mom, mom, everything is going to be OK...just keep praying. She's like Isannette please, you have to do something and that what made me fold and start crying.”

Their mother, Carmen Vazquez, owns a small assisted living nursing home, which houses 23 people.

The area has experienced extreme loss. Many of the roads and bridges are washed away, which has been hard to get in and out of the town. They don't have much food or water.

“She has a lot of patients who are on dialysis who depend on machines who are diabetic,” Tarrats-Vazquez said. “They have a number of different needs.”

The nursing home is in honor of the sister's great-grandparents. Their mother promised to take care of her parents. But, they died before she could, so she worked in Connecticut and moved to Puerto Rico to start a nursing home in their honor.

“She tries to do for the elderly like she couldn't for my great-grandparent,” Tarrats-Vazquez said.

The sisters are looking to collect monetary donations and supplies such as water and canned goods to send to the area.

“My mom is the type of person who would give you the shirt off her back,” Tarrats-Vazquez said. “And I can only imagine her not eating, not sleeping, thinking about what she is going to do to feed them the next day...and some sort of power even for a few hours.”

If you'd like to help - you can drop off supplies to Ant's Personal Training, which is at 100 Professional Ct. in New Britain. They are accepting water, canned goods, blankets, socks and clothing.

To donate to their GoFundMe, click here.

