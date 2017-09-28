1 dead after crash involving motorcycle in Hartford

Washington Street in Hartford was closed following a crash involving a motorcycle and a car. (WFSB)

Police are investigating a deadly crash in Hartford on Thursday night.

The crash involving a car and motorcycle was reported at Washington Street and Retreat Avenue around 6:15 p.m.

Police said one block of Washington Street will be closed for a few hours. To stay ahead of the delays, click here.

HPD investigating fatal Car v Motorcycle MVAx at Washington and Retreat. 1 block of Washington St will be closed for a few hours. pic.twitter.com/WVJ68EtYFu — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) September 28, 2017

The cause of the crash was under investigation by police.

