Car crashes into pole, ends up in pond in East Windsor

East Windsor Police are investigating a serious crash on Frog Hollow Road Friday morning.

According to police, the crash happened shortly before 3 a.m. in the area of Clark Road and Chamberlain Road.

The road is closed in the area.

The driver hit a pole and the vehicle ended up in a nearby pond.

While the car was in the pond, the driver was not.

The Life Star emergency helicopter was called to the scene and transported the driver to Hartford Hospital with serious injuries.

Police said they are investigating the crash with the help of the Metro Traffic Serviced Accident Reconstruction Team.

