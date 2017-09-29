Former first lady set to visit the Bushnell this fall

Former First Lady Michelle Obama. (WFSB file)

A former first lady is making a stop in Connecticut in November.

Michelle Obama, who was first lady from 2009 to 2017, is coming to the Bushnell's Mortensen Hall.

The event has been labeled "A Moderated Conversation with Former First Lady Michelle Obama."

It's being presented by The Bushnell and The Connecticut Forum.

The date is Nov. 16 at 7:30 p.m.

The public can purchase tickets starting on Oct. 10.

Pre-sale tickets will be available to Bushnell donors and Forum subscribers on Oct. 3.

