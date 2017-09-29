Lawmakers have 2 days before an executive budget order may increase your taxes

With 91 days without a budget in the books, Republican lawmakers may try to override the governor's veto of their plan.

Time is running out.

Lawmakers have two days to get a plan in place before Gov. Dannel Malloy is forced to put another executive order in place, which may lead to deeper funding cuts and higher property taxes.

Thursday, Malloy vetoed the Republican budget, which was passed by both the state House and Senate earlier this month.

For months, lawmakers have gone back and forth while cities and towns have been anxiously watching.

The true scope of the budget crisis has yet to be revealed.

Cuts in state aid to municipalities would likely mean higher taxes.

In Litchfield, the first selectman said the town is waiting on $2.3 million.

If that doesn't get paid out, the taxpayers will have to foot the bill. That could mean a 4 to 8 percent tax increase.

Since tax bills already went out, homeowners could expect to get another one.

In the meantime, lawmakers will be back to the negotiating table as they continue to work out a bipartisan deal that can get past Malloy.

Republicans said they are considering an override, but it would be a longshot. They would need a two-thirds majority to get it passed.

Friday, lawmakers said they may vote on a deal to increase the hospital sales tax. It's one of the few things upon which they do agree.

They are now talking about a mid-October deadline for a budget.

