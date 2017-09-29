Hartford police seek missing 11-year-old boy

Okief Braham was reported missing on Thursday, according to Hartford police. (Hartford police)

An 11-year-old boy from Hartford was reported missing on Friday and police hope the public can help find him.

They said Okief Braham was last seen on Thursday.

They described him as having brown hair and brown eyes. He stands about 5 feet tall and weighs about 145 pounds.

He was wearing a white button down shirt, khaki pants, white Jordan sneakers and carrying a black bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hartford police at 860-757-4000.

