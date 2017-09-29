Police searching for man accused of having child pornography

Frank Cintron is accused of downloading images and videos of suspected child pornography. (Photo Courtesy of Connecticut State Police)

Connecticut State Police are searching for a New Britain man accused of downloading images and videos of suspected child pornography.

Investigators said they are looking to arrest 26-year-old Frank Cintron on charges of first-degree possession of child pornography and promoting a minor in an obscene performance.

The search for Cintron comes after troopers searched his home on Hartford Road and police said they "seized computers and other electronic devices capable of storing digital data."

Anyone who thinks they may have any information or thinks they may know the whereabouts of Frank Cintron is asked to call Connecticut State Police at 860-534-1000 or text TIP711 with any information to 274637. Police said all calls and texts will remain confidential.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

