Man accused of shooting two New Haven officers arrested upon release from hospital

Two New Haven officers, Scott Shumway and Eric Pessino, were released from the hospital after being shot in New Haven on Saturday. (WFSB/New Haven police)

Douglas J. Monroe was arrested for shooting his wife. Charges for the wounding of 2 New Haven officers are still pending, per police. (State police)

As he was released from the hospital, state police said a man was arrested for shooting his wife in an incident where two New Haven officers were also hurt.

Troopers said New Haven police charged Douglas J. Monroe, 51, of New Haven, with first-degree assault on Friday.

The arrest was the result of a domestic violence incident in which Monroe shot his wife multiple times at their home at 640 Elm St.

He was already arraigned on the charge.

Monroe has been at Yale-New Haven Hospital following last Saturday's standoff situation on Elm Street.

Police said they had to block off five blocks of Elm Street around 10:30 a.m. as they negotiated with Monroe.

Officers Scott Shumway and Eric Pessino entered the house where police said Monroe's wife, a retired Department of Corrections officer, informed them that her husband shot her in the hand, arm, back, and chest.

That's when they were shot, police said.

Other officers from the SWAT team breached the home just before 2 p.m. and found Monroe hiding in the basement. They too were shot at, but returned fire, according to state police.

Monroe suffered serious injuries as a result, but was in stable condition after the trip to the hospital.

No one else was hurt.

Charges are still pending for the shooting of the two New Haven officers.

The investigation continues.

Pessino was release from the hospital last weekend. Shumway's injuries were said to be more serious, but he's expected to make a full recovery.

