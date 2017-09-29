CT high school students create device to help you find missing keys

CT high school students create a device to help you find missing keys. (WFSB)

A group of Connecticut high school students are finding success by creating an easier way for you to find your lost belongings.

The Junior Achievement Entrepreneurial Academy, which is based out of Hartford, just won a national title for their invention.

Students from six Connecticut high schools brainstormed a business.

“We started off by creating a lot of market research to figure out what our customers wanted,” Rashmi Rajesh, of Farmington, said.

Their customers wanted to solve a problem of missing items, so they created a device called Locate.

“You put the device on anything you might lose, your keys, your wallet, your purse,” Anna Szekeres, of Avon, said.

Channel 3 explained how it works. The user presses one button twice to find their phone, but that same person can also find whatever that tile is on by opening the app and hitting search.

It was a sold-out success. They quickly went through the 450 tiles. At just $10, it was more affordable to their target market, their friends.

The device can also help the user take a selfie.

The team just won a national title for their invention at the FedEx Junior Business Challenge.

“We were in tears. We were so happy,” Briana Muller, of Berlin said. “They were happy tears.”

They also took home $75,000, which will help Junior Achievement Entrepreneurial Academy continue to run its 20 programs that help 43,000 students in Connecticut.

“You can’t learn these skills in a textbook or a classroom,” Rajesh said. “These skills are gained from real life.”

“Making sure that the next generation develops leaders, entrepreneurs, and strong business people. And I think that’s a powerful message to send,” Junior Achievement Entrepreneurial Academy President/CEO Jeremy Race said.

The team competed regionally first before winning nationals in Georgia.

The Shark-Tank style competition was hosted by FedEx and judged by several business leaders and professional athletes.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.