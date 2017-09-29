CT-based Americares airlifts medical supplies to Puerto Rico

A charity based in Stamford has airlifted medical aid to Maria-ravaged Puerto Rico.

Americares announced on Friday that more than $3 million in essential medicines for hospitals and health centers on the island and Dominica were flown out.

“Hurricane Maria caused catastrophic damage, and we are very concerned about the health and safety of survivors,” said Kate Dischino, Americares director of emergency response. “Every day our team is seeing hospitals and clinics with critical shortages of essential medicines. We are working to ensure doctors and nurses have the supplies they need to continue caring for survivors.”

The storm battered Puerto Rico as a category 4 storm. It left 16 people dead, flooded communities and caused widespread power outages.

In Dominica, the death toll was 27. Homes, hospitals and clinics were left flattened.

Americares said it continues to coordinate its response with local partners and government officials on both islands.

Sunday 3 tons of supplies headed to San Juan. Over the next two weeks, Americares said it expects to send 10 more tons.

A chartered flight will arrive to Dominica on Monday with 4 tons of supplies.

Donations for the Maria-hit areas can be made here.

At the same time, Americares said it is continuing efforts in Texas and Florida from storms Harvey and Irma.

