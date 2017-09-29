Gnats found in Wallingford elementary school

A Wallingford elementary school is treating and cleaning classrooms after gnats cause some students to get a mild skin irritation. (WFSB)

Crews are treating and cleaning an elementary school in Wallingford after gnats were discovered in two classrooms this week.

Students have been out the two classrooms at Rock Hill School since Wednesday and won't be back in those rooms until Tuesday. According to Wallingford Superintendent Salvatore F. Menzo, they first thought it was fleas, turned out it was gnats.

"Uh, its concerning,” parent Jason Krulewitz said. “You don't want the kids coming home with gnats, that’s for sure."

That's just one reaction from parents after learning gnats were biting kids inside a couple rooms at Rock Hill School.

“A little surprise, my son just started here,” parent Denise Judd, who has a fifth grader at Rock Hill School, said. “So, I'm a little surprise, but I know the school took care of it."

Judd said she got an email on Friday from Menzo.

According to Menz, on Wednesday, some students in two classrooms started having what's being described as a mild skin irritation. Staff including the nurse at the school, which houses third through fifth graders, at first couldn't determine a cause.

“Out of an abundance of caution,” Menzo said they “promptly moved the students to new instructional locations and cleaned the classrooms.”

Gnats, which are small, winged insects that feed on plants, other insects, or blood, were in the classrooms.



Right now, the plan is to continue to treat the classrooms over the weekend and clean the rooms on Monday with students returning to their original classrooms on Tuesday.



"Only students in those two classrooms reported any concern to the nurse, so initial communication was sent to those families,” Menzo said in a statement on Friday. “Now, we wanted to bring this to everyone's attention so that the school community has the most up-to-date and accurate information and not rumors or misinformation."

"They always keep the parents in the loop, so it’s a good thing,” Judd said.

Menzo said they will continue to monitor not just those classrooms, but the entire school as well.

