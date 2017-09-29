Trail of Terror opens tomorrow for Halloween season

The Trail of Terror opens Saturday for Halloween season. (WFSB)

The Trail of Terror opens for the season this weekend.

The popular haunted tour attracts crowds of people from all over the state looking for a good "spook." The Trail of Terror opens at 7 p.m. on Saturday tomorrow and runs every weekend through Halloween.

To purchase tickets or for more information, click here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.