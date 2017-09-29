Trail of Terror opens tomorrow for Halloween season - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Trail of Terror opens tomorrow for Halloween season

Posted: Updated:
The Trail of Terror opens Saturday for Halloween season. (WFSB) The Trail of Terror opens Saturday for Halloween season. (WFSB)
WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) -

The Trail of Terror opens for the season this weekend.

The popular haunted tour attracts crowds of people from all over the state looking for a good "spook." The Trail of Terror opens at 7 p.m. on Saturday tomorrow and runs every weekend through Halloween.

To purchase tickets or for more information, click here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.