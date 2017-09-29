Study: Chihuahuas most talked about pets in CT

The findings by Trusted-House-Sitters found that the most popular pet in Connecticut is the Chihuahua. (trustedhousesitters)

A new study takes a look at the most popular pets across the country just by analyzing social media.

The findings by TrustedHouseSitters found that the most popular pet in Connecticut is the Chihuahua.

The study said it doesn't necessarily mean that these tiny dogs are what everyone wants. It just a look at what people are talking about.

Chihuahuas are also popular in California, Maine and Massachusetts.

