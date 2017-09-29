2 kids struck by moped in Hartford

Two kids were injured after being hit by a moped in Hartford on Friday evening.

The crash was reported in the area of Main and Florence streets around 5:30 p.m.

Police said the two unidentified kids were responsive and the driver of the moped was headed to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

