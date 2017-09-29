2nd person dies after quadruple shooting in Hartford last weekend

Hartford police continue to investigate after four people were shot early Saturday morning near the intersection of Albany Avenue and Woodland Street.

Police are investigating two separate shootings in Hartford that investigators said are not connected.

Two people are dead after a quadruple shooting in Hartford last weekend. (WFSB file photo)

A second person has died after a quadruple shooting in Hartford last weekend, police said.

Jovan Wooten died at St Francis Hospital on Friday after police said he was one of four people shot on Albany Avenue on Saturday.

Wooten's death comes after police found four people suffering from gunshot wounds on the sidewalk in the area of 1164 Albany Ave. around 12:30 a.m. Three were taken to St. Francis Hospital.

One of the victims, who is from out-of-state, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes Division, Crime Scene Division, and an Inspector from the Hartford States Attorney's Office are continuing to investigate the deadly shooting. Police said they are "making good progress" in their investigation.

The two other victims involved in this shooting have been identified. Kewan Smith, 30, from Brooklyn, NY was shot in the arm and chest. He was released from the hospital. The fourth victim was identified as Keine Skyers, 37, of Hartford. He was shot in the chest and leg, and release from the hospital.

An autopsy will be performed on the body of Wooten on Saturday, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Hartford Police Department 860-757-4179 and anonymous tips can be left by clicking here.

