Local hospital workers participate in combat medic training

Veteran Army Special Forces helped teach local doctors, nursers, police and paramedics in some intense training on Friday.

It was a combat medic training for domestic life saves from St. Mary's Hospital in Waterbury.

Smoke and mirrors, loud music, and actors screaming are what the staff from St. Mary's had to endure as part of the training.

"Your adrenaline runs, and you're having to think and where I work everything is controlled chaos. Here it's purely chaos," said Dr. Kent Burgwardt, an Emergency Room Physician at St. Mary's.

Burgwardt was among staff from St. Mary's to go through the training.

"This is a first time. I mean, I've trained in emergency medicine, board certified, been doing emergency medicine for 20 years," Burgwardt said.

East Coast tactical medicine partners with local hospital to put on the tactical combat casualty care courses.

"What we're doing here is bringing military and tactical best practices out to our domestic life saves," said Stuart Hirsch, Director of Emergency Services at St. Mary's Hospital.

"Which basically sets people up for worst case scenario. You are on the scene of a Boston Bombing, a bad car accident, an active shooter scenario. Whatever it may be, how to make that situation survivable for yourself and for others," explained Danny Devlin, Special Forces Veteran from East Coast Tactical Medicine.

Devlin is a Green Beret Veteran and one of the founders of the company.

"Basics, blood control, managing people's airwaves, getting people to safety and obviously making the situation survivable for everyone else," Devlin said.

Friday's simulations took place in a warehouse in Southington.

"Two teachers who have been shot by an active shooter, active shooter has moved out of the immediate area and we have rescuers coming in to rapidly assess and stabilize them," Hirsch said during the simulations.

In the other classrooms during the simulation, the shooter is still around the victims that need to be removed.

"These are injuries you would commonly see on a battlefield and these techniques that we're teaching them with the T triple C program help people to really deal with these emergencies in the best way possible," Hirsch said.

Lindsay Malozzi, a nurse at St. Mary's, explained what it's like going through the simulations.

"Some of it's a crossover between what we do in the emergency department, but it puts more of a real life scenario onto it," Malozzi said.

Some of the life savers being trained on Friday will be going to Puerto Rico in the near future to help with hurricane relief efforts.

"It's nice to know that despite having injuries, chaos, like internally and externally, that you can improvise and work with what you've got," Malozzi said.

The training was a lot of positive reinforcement from doctors, nurses and other emergency personnel from local hospitals. They now plan on doing this type of training every two to three months.

