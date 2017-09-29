Local high school collections hurricane donations during football game

Hurricane relief efforts for Puerto Rico have been underway across Connecticut for days now and continues in New Haven on Friday night.

It wasn't all about winning at Hillhouse High School at the football game on Friday.

The athletic director said the football team receives a lot of support from the community and this was their chance to give back to a great cause.

Every ticket sold at the gate, a donation jar and a percentage of sales at the grill will go to support relief efforts for Puerto Rico.

"The community does a lot for the athletes, the school system, the mayor. It's an opportunity for them to give something back," said Erik Patchkofsky, Director of Athletics at Hillhouse High School.

A benefit that's motivating students like Anisha Santiago. She still hasn't heard from her grandparents and relatives since Maria hit.

"It gives me more enjoyment, more passion because I'm putting on a show for them. Knowing that people are donating and I know they're going to be helping out my family and many other families because there are other people in the band who do have family down there," Santiago said.

On Friday morning, the Connecticut Nation Guard sent additional guardsmen to the island that is still mostly without power. People are desperate for water, food and supplies.

Connecticut lawmakers are urging Congress to take drastic action in funding emergency problems.

William Ocasio of Puerto Ricans United in New Haven said they won't stop until Puerto Rico gets back up.

"Puerto Rico having a Category 5 hit it like that and every town in Puerto Rico was hit. IT was devastated. It's a process now, it's a rebuilding process. Puerto Rico's going to get up and it will get up and it will rise," Ocasio said.

Patchkofsky was hoping to raise around $2,000 during the game. They actually doubled that amount and raised around $4,000 on Friday night for Puerto Rico.

