Early morning fire burns down Oxford home

Firefighters knock down the blaze (Photo Courtesy of Oxford Fire Department)

The house fire was on 12 Church View Drive (Photo Courtesy of Oxford Fire Department)

Fire crews responded to a house fire on Church View Drive in Oxford early Saturday morning.

Fire officials said no one was injured.

Crews remained on scene and are investigating the cause of the fire.

It is not clear if anyone was in the home at the time of the fire.

Stay with Eyewitness News for updates on-air and online.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.