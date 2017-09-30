Moose struck on highway

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said a moose was hit on Route 9 near Exit 4 around 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Environmental Conservation Police said they found the moose in the woods near Route 9 and had to put the animal down due to their injuries from being struck.

There were no injuries to people in the car. It is unclear at this time how many people were in the car.

