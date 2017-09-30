Meriden church collecting donations for Puerto Rico

Church organizers in Meriden are banding together to collect the necessities for those in Puerto Rico.

Church organizers in Meriden are banding together to collect the necessities for those in Puerto Rico.

Co-organizer of the efforts and church attendee at the Church of Faith on State Street, Orlando DeJesus told Eyewitness News that he is doing what he can to help. DeJesus was born in San Lorenzo, Puerto Rico, where his family still lives. He said he is thankful that they have survived the impact from Hurricane Maria, but they remain in dire need of help.

"All the members have family in Puerto Rico,” said Pastor Justo Bristo whose parish is 95 percent Puerto Rican. “It's something I had to do for the community," he said.

Even before the donation drive started, those looking to donate and help were already arriving.

"This is going to be big,” said DeJesus. “Because we're going to be able to save lives, and that's what's important.”

After the drive, organizers collected $1380 in cash, and heaps of supplies.

"I feel bad for my friends, because some of their family members there and some of them aren't really surviving well,” said Windham resident, and donator, Alexander Aillonpomo.

For the next few weeks, the parish members will be collecting necessities such as water, canned goods, diapers, mosquito repellent, flashlights, and batteries. They said the items will be shipped out of Boston.

"That's why we're here together, to help, no matter where, what country,” said Pastor Brito.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.