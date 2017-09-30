One arrested for attempted carjacking in East Windsor

Police in East Windsor arrested a Hartford man after police said he attempted to steal a car. (East Windsor Police Department)

Police arrested 33-year-old, Hartford resident, Osniel Gonzalez on Saturday after he tried to steal a truck, and run from police.

A 911 call from the driver of a pickup truck prompted police to respond to the Mercury station on South Main Street after the driver said a man attempted to steal his car while he was fueling up.

The man described to police that the suspect got into the driver’s seat and tried to take the truck, but the driver told police he hopped into the truck bed, and punched the suspect in the head through the sliding rear window.

The suspect fled from the truck and was arrested in a nearby cornfield.

Gonzalez was charged with criminal attempt to commit larceny, breach of peace, and interfering with an officer. He was held on $100,000 bond and expected to appear in Enfield Superior Court on Monday.

Detectives said Gonzalez may be the same suspect wanted for the theft of a car from the Prospect Hill Rd Wal-Mart.

An officer was called to the Wal-Mart to investigate a shoplifting complaint. When the officer spotted the fleeing suspect, police said he attempted to escape by stealing a car, striking several parked cars, and leaving the responding officer minorly injured.

