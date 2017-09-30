Rocky Hill photographer raises awareness of infant loss through photoshoot

Mother-to-be, Ashley Allen told Eyewitness News that she is grateful for Marrero’s work in bringing women together who understand the difficulties in losing a child. (WFSB)

One year after her ‘Rainbow Baby’ photograph went viral, photographer JoAnn Marrero is focusing her lens again mothers-to-be and their newborns in a photoshoot on Saturday evening.

A photographer for more than 20 years, Marrero, owner and founder of “Labor to Love Photography,” has brought 8 mothers together to celebrate their ‘rainbow’ births, which she said is the pregnancy following a complication prior.

“In the studio, we have eight mothers all who have different situations of losses,” said Marrero. “Whether it's a loss of embryo, loss of miscarriage, loss of baby after birth, it's all devastating.”

Each soon-to-be mom in the photo shoot has been through a ‘storm,’ describes Marrero.

Mother-to-be, Ashley Allen told Eyewitness News that she is grateful for Marrero’s work in bringing women together who understand the difficulties in losing a child.

“My husband and I found out we were pregnant last July and I lost the baby at 16 weeks,” said Allen.

While Ashley Allen's loss was earlier in her pregnancy, mother-to-be Kimberly Montero's was shortly after her son's birth.

“He was deprived of oxygen during labor and it gave him brain damage to where his organs shut down,” describes Montero.

“So, we had eight hours with him before he passed away.”

But at the end of the storm comes a rainbow, or in these cases a rainbow baby.

“So many other photographers and people wanted to recreate it,” said Marrero, who described the impact her original 'Rainbow Baby' photograph had on women’s lives. “I thought that was a beautiful thing.”

In the studio on Saturday, the 8 women, dressed in the colors of the rainbow will stand in front of a background awash with white, and celebrate their second chances.

