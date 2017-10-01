Silver alert for 9-month-old boy canceled

Police in Plymouth have canceled a silver alert that was issued for a 9-month-old boy on Sunday.

The alert was issued Sunday morning for Brandon Angers Jr., of Plymouth. It was canceled shortly after noon.

The boy had last been seen with his father, Brandon Angers Sr. and was wearing a black jacket, red shirt, and grey sweatpants.

He was believed to be in a black 2014 Nissan Rogue with the license plate 3AMET7.

Police have not released information about where the boy was found.

