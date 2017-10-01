Stricter car seat regulations amid new laws

Several new laws went into effect on Sunday.

One of the big ones on the agenda deals with the safety of children in car seats.

Under the new law, all children will be required to travel in rear-facing car seats until they turn 2 years old, or if the child weighs less than 30 pounds, regardless of age.

A booster seat must also be used for children until they are at least 8 years old or weigh 40 through 59 pounds, regardless of age.

Under the previous law, the rear-facing equipment applied to infants up to 1-year-old and under 20 pounds.

Experts said the changes will keep children safer in cars. Expectant parents can have their car seat installed by their local police or fire department.

"Even though we've been doing this for 20 years, still nine out of 10 car seats are used incorrectly, and it's frightening the statistics that we see. There's a lot of confusion about how to use a car seat and how to install it in the vehicle, so those are the things we try to educate parents and caregivers about," said South Windsor Officer Robin Bond.

Anyone who breaks the law twice will be fined $199 and will be required to take a DMV approved child car seat.

Also on Oct. 1, a number of other new laws went into effect.

One reduces the penalties for children who "sext" (send sexual text messages) each other, knocking it down from a felony to a misdemeanor.

Another law expands credit card fraud crimes to include debit cards.

Domestic violence laws have been strengthened as well, with first and second-degree stalking now including actions on social media.

