Anthem, Hartford HealthCare fail to reach deal

Patients who receive medical care through Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield could be paying more.

Anthem and Hartford HealthCare were unable to agree on a new contract, according to Hartford HealthCare.

On Sunday, a spokesperson for Hartford Healthcare said Anthem is paying other providers more than it pays Hartford Healthcare.

“Hartford HealthCare already has agreements with all major insurers, who understand what being paid for quality healthcare requires,” the spokesman said. “We are looking for a fair agreement — one that allows Hartford HealthCare to continue as the safety net provider for our state, from primary care and mental health to LIFE STAR, trauma and transplant services.”

For more information from Hartford HealthCare's executive vice president, and more on what patients can do if they get denied coverage, click here.

To hear comments from Dr. Jim Cardon, click here.

Anthem released a statement to Channel 3 on Monday.

Anthem is disappointed that we have not come to an agreement with Hartford HealthCare Hospitals (HHC). Unfortunately, after months of negotiations — which included multiple offers by Anthem to increase HHC’s reimbursement — HHC will not accept Anthem’s offer.

Anthem is seeking for HHC to agree to increases that are comparable to increases accepted by other hospitals in the state. HHC is requesting a rate increase that is two to three times the rate of inflation and that is not acceptable to us, and not acceptable to our members.

Anthem’s objective in each of our hospital negotiations is to achieve a balance that offers a fair contract to the hospital, while managing healthcare costs. Our negotiations with HHC have been consistent with this objective.

With HHC out of network, Anthem is doing everything it can to ensure a smooth transition for our members. Our priority is to make certain that our members have the right clinical transition plan in place so that services that were in process are not interrupted and that needs for future services will be transitioned to other comparable providers, as appropriate. We’re fortunate that we have other in-network providers and hospitals in the area and throughout Connecticut who can meet our members’ health care needs.

We are open to continuing the dialogue with HHC in order to reach a contract agreement for our members.

