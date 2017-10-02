12 people forced out of home after Hartford fire

Twelve people, including two children, were forced from their Hartford home early Monday morning as firefighters battled an early morning fire in the north end.

According to fire officials, heavy fire was reported in the area of Irving Street shortly after 2 a.m. Monday.

Firefighters said that when they arrived at 97 Irving St., they had to begin a defensive operation. Flames were shooting out of the second and third floors.

A second alarm was called at 2:27 a.m. because crews were afraid it might spread to neighboring homes.

No injuries were reported.

An eyewitness told Channel 3 that she knows the family who lives there and was panicked when she saw the flames.

"The whole entire third floor was just demolished," said Shaday Hall, a neighbor. "It was really, really bad. It was really bad. It seems like it started on the third floor. The amount of flames was so heavy on the third floor."

The home was extensively damaged.

Fire engulfs home on Irving St. in Hartford. Fire officials say no one was hurt & 10 adults and 2 children made it out safely. #wfsb pic.twitter.com/QNZO9NvSIz — Sujata Jain (@SujataTV) October 2, 2017

Officials said they are keeping an eye on the stability of the home.

The fire marshal is investigating a cause.

