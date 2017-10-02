Clinton, CT woman describes Las Vegas mass shooting scene

A police officer takes cover behind a truck at the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP)

With reports that 58 people are dead and another 500 are hurt in a mass shooting in Las Vegas, Channel 3 spoke with a woman from Clinton, CT who was in the area at the time the shots rang out.

Monike Martinez said she was not at the country music festival where Jason Aldean was performing, but she experienced what she called a "tidal wave effect" of the chaos.

She said she was about a 5 minute walk from the carnage.

"We were in the food court and at first we just sort of heard people talking loudly next to us about someone shooting," Martinez said. "It really happened so quickly that all of the sudden there was just this wave of people running in one direction."

Martinez said the people were knocking things over and were falling over just to get out of the area.

"All we really could do was just pick up our things and run in that direction," she said. "Because at this point we don't know."

Martinez emphasized how fast everything happened.

"I'd say that by the time we know what happened and those people reached us, it was maybe a 10 minute span," she said.

She said people flooded the nearby hotels to get out of the streets.

As of 6:20 a.m. on Monday when she spoke to Channel 3, Martinez described the area as a desolate.

"It seems sort of like empty because from my understanding, a lot of people got locked out," Martinez said. "I got locked out from my hotel because I had basically run to an exit to try and get outside to just try and get somewhere safe and by that time, they had locked down all of the hotels."

Martinez said she was staying at the MGM Grand hotel.

She was able to get back inside on the opposite side of the building.

"They let us get in before they shut down that wing," she said. "We eventually got back to our hotel room when they deemed everything safe."

Martinez said the talk during the day on Sunday before the shooting was of the popular music festival. She said she had even considered purchasing tickets.

"It just didn't fit into our plan," she said.

Police identified the shooter as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, a Las Vegas resident.

They confronted him on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino, which was right across the street from the concert.

Paddock was killed following a standoff, police said.

