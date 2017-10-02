Manchester man identified as victim of Bristol motorcycle crash

A man from Manchester was killed in a motorcycle crash that happened in Bristol on Friday.

According to Bristol police, 36-year-old Corey Natal, was riding a 2006 Suzuki GSX100 on Broad Street just before 3 p.m.

For some reason, police said he left the right side of the road and was thrown from the bike.

Emergency crews found him suffering from life-threatening injuries.

He was transported to Bristol Hospital where he died.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about what happened should call Bristol police at 860-584-3036.

