Connecticut country music radio hosts call Vegas shooting 'gut wrenching'

Two radio hosts from a country music station in Connecticut reacted to the news of the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Damon and Cory from Country 92.5 called the killing of dozens of people gut wrenching.

Shooter Stephen Paddock, 64, of Nevada, opened fire from a hotel room and hit hundreds of people below attending a country music festival on the Las Vegas strip.

"Something happens anywhere in the country world and it's felt all over the place," said Cory Myers.

Every single morning, Myers and Damon Scott help their listeners start their days off with a smile.

Monday's show, however, was a tough one for the co-hosts.

"We pride ourselves on levity, so when something like this comes along, everything grinds to a halt, as it should," Scott said. "I mean, you're going through the same emotions as everyone else is, we're not prepared for it."

They woke up to the news out of Las Vegas.

Police said artist Jason Aldean was in the middle of a song when the shots rang out.

"We talked to his record label here this morning and they say he's just completely shaken and horrified," Myers said.

Aldean is a staple in Hartford. He performs at the Xfinity Theatre often.

Scott said one person encapsulated it best.

"They said, 'had that been closer, how many of us would have been there?'" Scott said.

"All of us," responded Myers. "You're there just to enjoy music and like I said, be a community and be a family and it can end like that."

As the scene unfolded, they shared updates with listeners on the air.

They also posted on their blog and social media pages.

"Once we put our feelings up there, right away they chime in and that's good," Myers said. "Because they can express themselves and know we feel the same."

Myers and Scott said everyone wants to help in anyway they can.

They said they are thinking of those personally and deeply affected by the tragedy.

"You're going to see a lot of support from all the artists and the fans," Scott said. "And that's what you'll see the next few days, is how much the country world comes together."

