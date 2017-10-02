New Haven shooting prompts brief lockdown at nearby school

A school in New Haven was placed in a brief lockdown on Monday afternoon because of a nearby shooting.

School officials said Lincoln-Bassett School was put in a lockdown as a precaution, but it has since been lifted.

The shooting was reported near the school, but an exact address is unknown at this time.

No further details about the shooting have been released.

