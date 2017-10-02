Casinos react to deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas

The reaction from the two Indian gaming casinos in eastern Connecticut, as well as their patrons and employees, is one of horror.

Executives at both Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods Resort Casino echo the same message, of thoughts and prayers to families and loved ones affected by the tragedy, which reminds us that where people gather, such as a concert, can be a target for these rare acts of violence.

Mohegan Sun hosts thousands of guests every day to game and attend concerts.

While security is always apparent, visitors say what happened in Las Vegas is a reminder to us all to be vigilant.

"Usually you're thinking it’s safe. Fun times. The most you usually have to worry about is somebody getting too drunk and rowdy not expecting somebody to shoot up the place. Pretty horrible,” said Corey Crooks, of Norwich.

"This is something everybody really has to start paying attention to. The society we are living in. Guns are out of control, and yes, we have a right to carry them, but when people are going to be doing this something needs to be done,” said Christine Kieran, of Uncasville.

Both the Mohegan Sun Casino as well as Foxwoods Resort Casino employ seasoned, trained police professionals.

While neither Foxwoods nor Mohegan Sun will discuss security procedures, a spokesperson released a statement saying “Foxwoods has always placed a strong focus on security through random trunk checks, screening and metal detectors at concerts, video surveillance and dedicated security personnel and tribal police officers.”

Meanwhile, Mohegan Tribal Chairman Kevin Brown said in a statement “While there are no words to help comfort those impacted by last night’s horrific incident, our thoughts and condolences go out to the families and loved ones affected by this tragedy. Unfortunately, we are reminded that any place people gather, such as the concert venue last night, can be a target for these extremely rare acts of violence. Mohegan gaming & entertainment, across all of our properties, takes the matter of safety – that of our employees and guests – as the number one priority. With a dedicated tribal council, including former military and public safety experts, leading the way, we have put in place highly trained police and surveillance teams including former members of the Connecticut swat unit. Our public safety team has for years had proactive measure in place including 24/7 indoor and outdoor police patrols, as well as a growing k-9 unit who specialize in multiple forms of screenings and detection. While we do not post all the measures in place, please know that our team continuously reviews and re-evaluates security protocol to ensure those who visit us are always in a safe environment.”

