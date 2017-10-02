Teen struck by car in Canaan

A teen was hit by a car on Monday afternoon in Canaan (WFSB)

A 17-year-old was struck by a car in Canaan on Monday afternoon.

Connecticut State Police said it happened in the area of Route 7 and Bebe Hill Road.

The teen was taken to Sharon Hospital.

The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

